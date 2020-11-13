PCB announces under-16 selection process

LAHORE: Trials for the under-16 cricket association teams will be held from November 16, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced.

To provide ease of access and tap the talent of young teenagers in the far-flung areas, the trials will be conducted at multiple venues in each cricket association under the supervision of the national junior selection committee and coaches from the high performance set-up.

The players born on or after September 1, 2004, and before September 1, 2007, can register from November 13-16 by filling online forms available at PCB website.

The trials will be a two-phased process. In the first phase, the selectors will shortlist 40 players from each cricket association, following which they will travel to designated centres where the final 20 players will be selected after their trials are conducted in different match formats/scenario.

The designated centres where final trials will be held are Balochistan, Bugti Stadium; Central Punjab, LCCA Ground, Lahore; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sports Complex Mardan; Northern, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Sindh, Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi; Southern Punjab, Multan Cricket Stadium.