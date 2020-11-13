PTCL, Medialogic sign deal

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Medialogic Pakistan Private Limited have signed an agreement for enriching TV Audience Measurement (TAM) data in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

This is an essential branch of media research with the objective of providing necessary insights and information related to the viewing habits of TV audience, it added.

PTCL will provide its Smart TV data to Medialogic, which is one of the leading TAM data suppliers licensed by PEMRA. Medialogic’s TAM service is used by broadcasters, advertisers and media agencies.

Integration of PTCL Smart TV data will enable superior research data; hence, providing broadcasters and advertisers with the opportunities to connect with their audience, as they get to know their preferences.

This data plays a pivotal role in the decision-making process for broadcasters, advertisers and media agencies across Pakistan, where they can effectively quantify the monetary value of TV audience, the statement said.

To generate TV ratings, Medialogic currently uses people meters data of approximately 2,000 households from 27 top cities of Pakistan.

However, with PTCL’s collaboration, it will be able to generate a hybrid currency by infusing PTCL Smart TV’s return path data into people meters data from additional 200,000 Smart TV households from 150+ cities of Pakistan, it added.