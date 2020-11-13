P&D chief visits LCCI

LAHORE: The Punjab Growth Strategy 2023 focuses on regional equality and human capital development and the gap between public and private sectors need to be bridged for the growth of the province, a statement said on Thursday.

During a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), P&D Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh said that the government of Punjab has recently established commercial courts for speedy resolution of commercial disputes.

A high-tech testing lab is being established for industry, which will help enormously in exports and would help reduce the cost of doing business.

He said the government is focusing a lot on human capital development.

To reduce the cost of land, a new simpler lease policy is being introduced, he added.

LCCI President Tariq Misbah said that according to the annual budget statement of the government of Punjab, there are more than 100 provincial taxes.

To create ease for the business community, there is a considerable need to reduce the number of provincial taxes by clubbing most of them. SMEs in Punjab are not able to contribute much to the exports.

One of the prime reasons of this is that SMEs only get 6.4 percent of the private sector credit, as a result, the SMEs, particularly in the engineering sector are unable to enhance their technological competitiveness and increase their exports.

Misbah said that the government of Punjab should establish industry-led sector skills councils to help solicit input in design and management of skill development programmes. This will ensure that skill development programmes are employer driven.