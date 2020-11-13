close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
November 13, 2020

Forex reserves rise to $19.9bln

Business

November 13, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose $553 million, or 2.85 percent, in the week ended November 6 mainly on the back of official inflows, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.906 billion, compared with $19.353 billion in the previous week.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $558 million to $12.740 billion.

“The increase in reserves is mainly attributed to receipt of $500 million as GoP [Government of Pakistan] loan proceeds,” the SBP said.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks slightly fell to $7.166 billion from $7.171 billion.

