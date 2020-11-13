Remittances increase 27pc to $9.4bln in July-October

KARACHI: Remittances rose around 27 percent to $9.4 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year of 2020/21 as the foreign exchange incentives continued to encourage use of official channels for funds transfer, the central bank said on Thursday.

“Improvements in foreign exchange market structure and its dynamics, efforts under the Pakistan Remittances Initiative to formalise the flows and limited cross-border travelling contributed to the growth in remittances,” the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement. In October, remittances increased to $2.3 billion, a 14.1 percent rise year-on-year. These inflows remained above $2 billion for the fifth consecutive month in October, providing a much-needed support to the country’s balance of payments. Remittances stood at $2.3 billion in September.

The SBP’s figures showed that major increase in July-October was recorded from Saudi Arabia, followed by the United Kingdom and the United States. Remittances from Saudi Arabia rose 28.9 percent to $2.7 billion.

From the UK, the inflows were $1.3 billion compared to $811.8 million. Remittances from the United Arab Emirates stood at $1.9 billion compared with $1.8 billion in the corresponding period last year. Remittances from the US rose to $815.9 million from 526.7 million. Analysts said remittances are going up despite the unprecedented global economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The analysts said the upward trend in remittances was due to a number of factors, including limited traveling of overseas Pakistanis to the country amid lockdown, paving the way for more transfers through legal channels. The SBP’s steps also encouraged people to send more money through legal channels.

The World Bank projected remittances in Pakistan to grow 9 percent to $24 billion in 2020.

“In Pakistan…, the impact of the global economic slowdown has been somewhat countered by the diversion of remittances from informal to formal channels due to the difficulty of carrying money by hand under travel restrictions,” the World Bank said in a report last month. Pakistan also introduced a tax incentive whereby withholding tax was exempted from July 1, 2020, on cash withdrawals or on the issuance of banking instruments/transfers from a domestic bank account.”

Remittances to South Asia are projected to decline by around 4 percent in 2020 to $135 billion. At just under 5 percent in the third quarter of 2020, South Asia was the least costly region to send $200. But, costs are well over 10 percent in some corridors (from Japan, South Africa and Thailand, and from Pakistan to Afghanistan), said the World Bank.