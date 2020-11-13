close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

Gold prices continue to fall

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped Rs200/tola to Rs111,800/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price declined Rs172 to Rs95,850, it added.

In the international market, gold rates decreased $2 to $1,872/ounce.

Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,180/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,011.65.

