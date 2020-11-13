Gold prices continue to fall

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped Rs200/tola to Rs111,800/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price declined Rs172 to Rs95,850, it added.

In the international market, gold rates decreased $2 to $1,872/ounce.

Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,180/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,011.65.