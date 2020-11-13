Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee ended higher against the dollar on Thursday, amid lacklustre demand for the greenback from importers and healthy inflows, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local currency gained 16 paisas against the dollar to close at 158.33/dollar, compared with the Wednesday’s closing of 158.49.

In the open market, the rupee closed at 158.20 versus the greenback, compared with 158.25 in the previous trading day.

Currency dealers said the local unit posted moderate gains, but the trade remained dull, as market players stayed cautious ahead of the monetary policy announcement due this month.

“The expected status quo in a bimonthly monetary policy made traders reluctant to take fresh positions in the market,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“Besides, there was flat demand for the dollars, which supported the rupee during the session,” he added.

Dealers said higher dollar inflows in the form of remittances from overseas Pakistanis, multilateral donors and exports are expected to contribute more increase in the rupee’s value in the near-term.

“We expect the rupee to appreciate to 155 to 156 level against the dollar by the end of December. However, increasing debt repayments and resurgence in import payments may put the rupee under stress after January next year,” another dealer said.