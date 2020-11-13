Before the roti riots erupt

LAHORE: The prevailing inequalities cannot be entirely pinned on the present regime as these have been around long before they came into power and things started getting uglier by the turn of this century. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s 27 months of rule has proved to be the worst in the last two decades.

The wheat flour roti (flatbread) was available at Rs2 in the year 2,000 that increased to Rs4 by the middle of 2017-18. Now the minimum rate of a roti is Rs7 and goes up to Rs9 each and in Karachi it has hit a high of Rs12 at some places. This means it took 17.5 years for the price of roti to double and only 2.5 years to quadruple.

It may be noted that most of the households prepare bread at home and casually buy if from the market. However, 90 percent of the labour force buys roti from the roadside tandoors in the factory areas and around construction sites. Their expense on the count of wheat bread alone has doubled. The cost of curry has also increased correspondingly. But their daily wages have remained the same or in many cases declined. A laborer or a factory worker cannot perform efficiently if he does not take needed calories.

It is ironic that the rate of a mobile call was Rs10 in 2000 and the wheat bread cost was only Rs2 each. This meant one could buy five wheat breads for Rs10 -the cost of a mobile call. Today one can make five mobile calls in that amount. The transport fares (both intercity and intracity have increased more rapidly in the last 27 months than the couple of five-year tenures of previous government. The government is not seen anywhere. There is no control on prices although the regulatory staff is there and drawing handsome salaries.

Medical specialists used to charge Rs300-500/patient at their private clinic in 2000; now they charge Rs2,000-Rs3,000 depending upon the level of their practice. According to health department data, 52 percent of the total cost of an average patient’s treatment goes into the pockets of physicians (non-specialists as well) and 32 percent to the diagnostic laboratories, while only 16 percent to pharmacies. These two main treatment segments are not regulated. The operation fees have increased by 10 times.

The state never tried to regulate the doctors or clinical laboratories. The room charges of some private hospitals match the room charges of five-star hotels. Cost of actual treatment pales when compared with luxurious and professional charges of the treatment. In 2011, the then Punjab government, during the dengue scare, ordered all clinical laboratories to reduce dengue test charges by 1/3rd and they complied. None of the laboratories closed, although 80 percent of tests they performed were for dengue.

While the commodity rates continue rising, the income of the poorest of the poor has not kept pace with even the minimum wage fixed by the government for poorer workers. Eighty percent of the workers are paid much below minimum wage as the government does not exert its writ on the entrepreneurs. It is worth noting that at the start of this century the kiln bricks were available at Rs800/thousand. Now the same kiln brick costs Rs10-11. The cement bag was available at Rs160-200 in the year 2,000. Now the price has increased to above Rs550/bag. Rates of steel have multiplied 20 to 30 times.

The cost of construction similarly has multiplied accordingly but the labour cost has not increased in line with the general construction cost or the increase in the rates of edibles. Last six months have devastated the poor workers as the rates of all edibles have almost doubled and their incomes have declined (less work for daily wagers, retrenchment of regular workers and reduction in salaries of most of them).

The rates of commodities, manufactured products and services increase in line with the increase in cost of living or cost of production. The industrialists have the power to recover increasing cost of production, but the workers cannot charge more when the cost of living increases.

This government remained a silent spectator when the rates of essential items started rising. The rates of wheat flour and sugar have doubled. Now the state is promising that the rates would come down as adequate quantities of wheat and sugar have been imported.

Yes, the rates would come down from their peak level but nowhere near the level from which they started going up. Wheat prices may come down to Rs2,000/maund from present Rs2,400 or above, but this would still be 30 percent higher than Rs1,400/maund a year back. In the same way sugar prices may ease down to Rs75-80 from current Rs100-115/kg but these prices would be 50-60 percent higher than Rs55/kg.

One point that every regulator conveniently ignores is that sugar and wheat are not the only commodities that have become nearly unaffordable, vegetable, pulses, edible oil, milk, etc too are now becoming dearer and dearer. Who will bring those prices down?