Stocks slump on institutional profit-taking

Stocks on Thursday took a massive hit after institutions claimed capital gains to hedge their bets ahead of possible anti-virus actions, feared to further slow down the country’s already struggling economy, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.54 percent or 632.76 points to close at 40,564.56 points, with volumes swelling to 328.299 million shares, as compared with 244.284 million on Wednesday. KSE-30 index fell 1.76 percent or 306.00 points to end at 17,061.33 points.

Topline Securities in its market review said, “Equities closed in red after a sideway opening, hitting an intraday low of 704 points”.

Initial negativity came after OGRA cut Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) losses for RLNG consumers, bringing SNGP and SSGC down by 7.5 percent and 5.79 percent respectively, the brokerage said, adding that banks, energy, and cements were the major laggards of the day.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Abba Ali Habib Securities, said, “All the fundamentals are on the improved side with remittance growing $2 billion, but selling pressure from major holders placed index in the minus column”.

The main issue hindering smooth sailing was the widespread of virus cases not only in Pakistan but globally too, which forced institutions and investors to adopt cautious approach, Ahmad added.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said, “Despite status quo on MSCI review, the index plunged and remained in the negative territory, even the remittances’ numbers could not save the day”.

“An overall negativity was mainly due to continued selling by the Mutual Fund industry along with the foreign selling that weighed heavy on he index,” Saeed Khalid added.

Trading activity was recorded in 400 active scrips, of which 80 increased, 308 lost, and 12 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation, said, “Stocks retreated on institutional profit-taking in overbought scrips post earnings season amid fears of a severer second COVID-19 wave”.

Foreign outflows and uncertainty in global stocks dragged the index down, Mehanti added.

Muhammad Faizan Munshey, associate director KASB Securities, said, “Stocks remained under pressure throughout the day amid a deteriorating coronavirus situation in the country”.

Investors feared any new restrictions to curb the spread of pandemic would have a negative impact on the economy, he added.

However, he said, the vaccine rally had lost steam as seen in the last two sessions as investors and health experts were not sure on its fast-track availability for widespread use. “We expect that rising virus cases and risk of fresh restrictions will keep the market jittery in the coming days,” Munshey added.

Island Textile, gaining Rs99.59 to close at Rs1427.53/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs76.27 to finish at Rs1093.22/share, registered highest gains, while Sapphire Textile, down Rs70.99 to close at Rs1060.01/share, and Bata Pakistan, losing Rs52.45 to close at Rs1353.33/share, booked the biggest scrip-wise losses of the session.

Unity Foods Limited, down Rs0.78 to end at Rs22.35/share, posted highest volume with 29,691 million shares, whereas Hascol Petrol, down Rs0.58 to end at Rs14.56/share, recorded the lowest with 10,356 million shares.