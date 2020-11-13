Forex reserves rise to $19.9bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose $553 million, or 2.85 percent, in the week ended November 6 mainly on the back of official inflows, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.906 billion, compared with $19.353 billion in the previous week.
The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $558 million to $12.740 billion.
“The increase in reserves is mainly attributed to receipt of $500 million as GoP [Government of Pakistan] loan proceeds,” the SBP said.
Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks slightly fell to $7.166 billion from $7.171 billion.