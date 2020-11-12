UK plans sweeping new powers to stop deals that risk national security

LONDON: The British government will get new powers to block takeovers and corporate deals that threaten national security, according to proposed legislation published on Wednesday that covers potentially sensitive sectors such as defence and energy. The National Security and Investment Bill will give ministers greater powers to scrutinise and intervene in “malicious” foreign investment, the business department said. In doing so, it must balance fears that delays, uncertainty and state over-reach might deter sought-after overseas investment, against long-standing concerns that some deals could compromise security or vital infrastructure.