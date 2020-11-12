close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
Man admits killing three inUK stabbing spree: BBC

World

 
LONDON: A man has admitted killing three people during a stabbing spree in the southern English town of Reading in June, the BBC reported on Wednesday, an attack police declared a terrorism incident. Khairi Saadallah, 26, was accused of murdering the men and stabbing three others with a five-inch knife during the attack in a park in the town on the evening of June 20. The BBC said Saadallah, who a security source told media at the time of the incident was a Libyan national, had admitted murder and attempted murder at a hearing at London’s Old Bailey Central Criminal Court. However, while the prosecution said the attack was a pre-meditated terrorism attack, his defence team did not accept that and said his mental health needed to be taken into account, the BBC reported.

