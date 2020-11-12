TV anchor Goswami freed on bail after alleged suicide abetment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to the head of a nationalist TV channel, a week after he was arrested for abetting the suicide of an interior decorator, a case the channel blamed on politicians angered by its news coverage. The court said a lower court had been wrong to deny bail to Arnab Goswami and ordered his release on bail of 50,000 rupees ($670). Police said the decorator had left behind a suicide note saying Goswami’s Republic TV had not paid him for design work on its Mumbai-based television studio, leaving him in deep debt.