EU for ‘new transatlantic agenda’ with Biden

BRUSSELS: The United States and European Union need to forge a new transatlantic alliance in areas such as climate change and the digital economy under president-elect Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Europe, she said, should take the initiative, with an offer to work with the next US administration, stressing it would not mean a return to the agenda of five years ago. “Our alliance is based on shared values and history. On a common belief in working together to build a stronger, more peaceful and more prosperous world,” von der Leyen said in a speech to EU ambassadors around the world. “These goals will always endure. But in a changing global landscape, I believe it is time for a new transatlantic agenda fit for today’s world.” She congratulated Biden and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory but did not mention outgoing President Donald Trump, who has not conceded to his opponent. An EU official said the bloc’s 27 national leaders would soon discuss “re-energizing the trans-Atlantic relations” and “reinforcing political dialogue” with Biden, especially on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, soothing trade tensions, defending multi-party institutions often assaulted by Trump, as well as working hand in hand on international security. EU leaders’ chief Charles Michel will invite Biden to a call and then a summit in the bloc’s political hub Brussels, which is also home to the headquarters of NATO.