PM asks govt reps: Play on ‘front foot’ against Opp

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, it seems, is not willing to back down from the opposition parties and their calls for him to step down.

Sources told Geo News how the prime minister told government spokespersons to “play on the front foot (aggressively) against the opposition” in a meeting he chaired on Wednesday.

“The opposition has come out openly in its anti-state [narrative],” said the prime minister, according to sources, advising government spokespersons to render any tactic by the opposition ineffective.

The prime minister reportedly said that the masses had become aware of the opposition’s objectives, lamenting that they had even resorted to politics of issues of national interest.

He said that the recent Gallup Pakistan survey had revealed how the PTI was more popular than the PML-N and the PPP, saying that the ruling party will win the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

“Give priority to the government’s narrative, face the Opposition on every forum,” said PM Imran Khan to participants of the meeting. Sources further told Geo News that the prime minister reportedly said that the improving economic situation was worrying for the country’s Opposition. He vowed that prices of sugar and wheat will come down in a few days.