Blast leaves several injured in Jeddah during WWI memorial ceremony

JEDDAH: Several people were wounded on Wednesday after an explosive device hit a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, France’s foreign ministry has issued a statement saying that diplomats from Europe, along with the representatives of several countries, were present at the commemoration.

“The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED [improvised explosive device] attack this morning, which injured several people,” the French ministry said.

“France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack.” Per the report, a Greek official, who chose not to be named, said that four individuals, along with a Greek national, have sustained minor injuries.

Wednesday marked the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I, which is commemorated in many European countries. No individual or organisation has claimed the attack or ascribed a motive to it yet.