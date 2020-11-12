Anti-smog drive continues

LAHORE: A vigorous drive against smog is continued by the Punjab government and stringent action is being taken on violations.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in coordination with allied departments, is carrying out measures to tackle smog.

According to the figures issued by the PDMA on Wednesday, fine of Rs1.3 million was imposed by the Transport department, Rs800,000 by traffic police and Rs300,000 by Industries department on violations.