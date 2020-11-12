close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 12, 2020

Anti-smog drive continues

National

 
November 12, 2020

LAHORE: A vigorous drive against smog is continued by the Punjab government and stringent action is being taken on violations.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in coordination with allied departments, is carrying out measures to tackle smog.

According to the figures issued by the PDMA on Wednesday, fine of Rs1.3 million was imposed by the Transport department, Rs800,000 by traffic police and Rs300,000 by Industries department on violations.

Latest News

More From Pakistan