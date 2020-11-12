LNG reference case: AC directs NAB to remove objections of defence lawyers

ISLAMABAD: In a supplementary reference in LNG case against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi within one day, the Accountability Court (AC), Islamabad on Wednesday ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to remove the objections of defence lawyers.

The court also separated the matter of two foreigners accused nominated in the same graft reference.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted the hearing on LNG reference filed against the former prime minister, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.