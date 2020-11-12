Govt cuts UFG on RLNG consumers up to 6.3pc

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has drastically reduced the Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) on RLNG to 6.3 percent which was earlier up to 17 percent. The reduction in UFG will have a positive impact on the imported gas price, thus benefiting the industrial sector.

A senior official of Ogra confirmed it to ‘The News’ on Wednesday that it has been provisionally decided and will be applicable from the last month. However, after a detailed audit of the sector by an international auditor, this will be finally decided. He added that this decision will reduce the RLNG prices in the country. Interestingly, it will also help reduce the power generation cost, as around a third of energy is coming from RLNG-based plants. Power consumers will also get the benefit from it.

The official said that this reduction was only for RLNG consumers and not for the domestic gas consumers. It indicates that Pakistani industrial sector, including textiles, fertilizer, CNG and other sectors, who consume imported gas, will benefit the most.

UFG is a phenomenon of gas loss, which is contingent upon the occurrence of various technical factors when gas flows from source to end consumers. It is charged from the gas consumers. Earlier, Ogra had allowed 11 to 17 percent UFG to the Sui companies on the distribution of RLNG to consumers.