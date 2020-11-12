Six more burnt kids brought to PIMBC

MULTAN: Six more burnt children were brought to Pak-Italian Modern Burn Centre (PIMBC) from Balochistan on Wednesday. According to PIMBC doctors, so far 27 children have been brought to the centre. The children suffered burn injuries in a cylinder blast at Kohlu three days ago. Reportedly, PIMBC Director Prof Naheed Ahmed Chaudhry has increased beds capacity of the centre after the arrival of new patients. The names of the seven kids include Sadiq Hussein, 10, Muneer Ahmed, 13, Adil, 5, Sajid, 5, Abida, 8, and Danish, 10. Critically burnt children include Muhammad Bilal, 6, Abdul Riaz, 8, Khair Bibi, 8, Abdul Khaliq, 3, Uzair, 11, Hadia, 7, Suryia Bibi, 7, Faryal, 5, Nasir, 8, M Hamza, 9, Saba, 11, Khalil, 6, Abdul Malik, 6, and M Meer, 8. The family members of the admitted children criticised strongly alleged indifferent attitude of the federal government authorities. They urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into Balochistan's poor health infrastructure and provide them reasonable health facilities in the province.