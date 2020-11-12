close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2020

NAB Executive Board meeting today

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will hold its meeting today (Thursday). NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal will chair the meeting. The meeting will discuss various inquires, investigations and corruption references and authorise after due diligence and collective wisdom of senior management of NAB as per law.

