Thu Nov 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2020

NAB arrests Prince Saleem in Rs50m bank fraud case

National

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has arrested Prince Saleem, son of former Governor Gilgit Baltistan Mir Ghazanfar, in fraud case of Rs 50 million in National Bank of Pakistan. The NAB will get a transitory remand of Prince Saleem from the Accountability Court of Islamabad to hand him over NAB Gilgit Baltistan. He was accused of corruption and fraud being Vice Chairman of company named as Silk Route and got a loan of Rs 50 million from National Bank of Pakistan on fake documents. According to NAB, he was summoned many times but he never appeared.

