New Chinese envoy calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday termed CPEC as a transformational project, reiterating Pakistan’s strong commitment to timely completion of CPEC projects. The prime minister also underlined the importance of SEZs, relocation of industry, and enhanced productivity in agriculture sector. He observed this during a meeting with Nong Rong, the new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, who called on him here. During the meeting, mutual support on issues of core national interest for Pakistan and China was reaffirmed. The prime minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and extended best wishes for a fruitful term. The prime minister affirmed the time-tested Pakistan-China ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’. Ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving him and assured that China will fully support speedy completion of CPEC projects as well as industrialisation in Pakistan and will deepen cooperation with Pakistan in agriculture sector. —Correspondent