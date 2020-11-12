Shahbaz’s indictment exposes his honesty: Firdous

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Pakistan and particularly its province Punjab are known the world over as tourist destinations.

Tourism has an important role in boosting country’s economy. Tourism is the top priority of the PTI government. Punjab government has formulated the first-ever tourism policy in history of the province. During a press conference Wednesday, she said the Punjab government has opened doors of all rest houses across the province for general public which were previously not accessible to them. She said the Punjab government has announced to celebrate Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen week from November 13 to honour the Holy Prophet (PBUH), who is a role model for all of us. “We want to send message to the outside world that Islam is a religion of peace and teaches us tolerance and patience,” she added. She said the indictment of Shahbaz Sharif in money-laundering case has exposed the tall claims of Shahbaz about his innocence and honesty. The opposition has nothing to do with the miseries of common man and they are making hue and cry just to save their corruption. CM’s adviser on horticulture & tourism Asif Mehmood, Director General Public Relations Muhammad Aslam Dogar and director Electronic Media Rubina Afzal were also present. Asif Mehmood said the government is working on master plans and feasibility of eight new tourist destinations in consultation with the World Bank and other international organisations. The government is upgrading Lahore and Taxila museums as well, he added.

To promote tourism, the government is also adopting public-private partnership model to achieve fruitful results. Later, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited the Services Hospital to inquire after Ch Shujaat. On this occasion, Ch Shafay Hussain informed the special assistant that the condition of his father has improved. She expressed happiness over the recovery of Ch Shujaat and prayed for his long life. While talking to media, she said tolerance in politics is the hallmark of Ch Shujaat.