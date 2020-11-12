Chinese envoy meets NA Speaker, mutual affairs discussed

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan is proud of its all-weather unique friendship and strategic partnership with China and that present government is committed to take that exemplary relation to new heights.

“The completion of CPEC would help Pakistan to achieve its economic and industrial goals,” he said while talking to Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, who called on him at Parliament House on Wednesday.

Asad Qaisar said that China and Pakistan had cherished vibrant, friendly relations spreading over decades. He said that those ties were based on regional development, mutual trust, trade and economic cooperation. “The cooperation between both countries is rapidly expanding,” he said. He said that Pakistan confidently counts on Chinese support at international and regional forums.

The NA Speaker underlined the need for cementing parliamentary contacts for further cementing those ties. He asked the ambassador to convey his good wishes to the Chairman of the Chinese National People’s Congress and to reiterate invitation already extended to him to visit Pakistan.

The NA Speaker also wished good luck to the Ambassador Nong Rong on his ambassadorial assignment to Pakistan. Asad Qaisar said that Parliament out rightly stands with the CPEC, therefore a series of seminars had been arranged to mobilise stakeholders, intelligentsia and other segments of society to increase effectiveness to the project. He invited Chinese ambassador to attend a seminar, being organised by Parliamentary Committee on CPEC in Peshawar on 13th November. Chinese Ambassador Nong Kong said that relations between two countries were exceptional and gaining strength with the passage of time.

He said that cooperation between China and Pakistan was clear depiction of the commitment of leadership of both the countries towards each other. The ambassador said that completion of 1st phase of the CPEC would open new avenues of development for the people of the region. He informed that with the advent of 2nd phase of the CPEC, socio-economic, industrialisation, agriculture and scientific and technological sectors would be focused. He added that the completion of CPEC would change the destiny of the region and would unleash a new era of Pak-China relations. Later, Chinese ambassador met Parliamentary Committee Chairman on CPEC Sher Ali Arbab. Discussion between them mainly focused the measures to enhance cooperation between two countries.

It was agreed that the suggestions put forth by the Chinese government, regarding areas under collaboration, would be forwarded to the concerned forums. The ambassador apprised the chairman about the work on prioritised special economic zones in Pakistan.