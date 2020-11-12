Divisions within PDM quite visible: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Wednesday that Bilawal’s agreement on the inquiry report and Nawaz Sharif’s disagreement was proof of division in the opposition alliance. “Now they (PDM) will need a third covenant after another. A movement that has no direction and no ideology has no future,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, while reacting to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s speech, the minister said it was clear from Maryam’s speeches that they had conceded defeat. “Failure and defeat are their destiny. On the one hand, these people are involved in democraticprocess of Gilgit-Baltistan, but on the other hand, they are talking against democracy,” he pointed out.

Shibli said that this was their democracy and adherence to the Constitution and if this was not political malice, then what it was? The minister said the nation was cursing those who had filled their pockets and impoverished the people. “Maryam Sahiba! Wearing lion skin does not make a lion. The nation is familiar with the paper lions, who left their own workers and left the country with their boxes and now are fugitives in London whose language does not protect national dignity and national interest,” he maintained.