ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the Balochistan Coastal and Fisheries Development Authority to formulate the rules of the institution within a month under the supervision of Advocate General, Balochistan.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the case regarding illegal recruitment in the Balochistan Coastal Development and Fisheries Department.

During the course of proceedings, the Advocate General, Balochistan, said that the employees were regularised after six months after illegal recruitments in the Coastal Development Authority. The chief justice said that these were employees who did not come to work. Justice Munib Akhtar said that the Balochistan High Court had ruled that the department fired the employees in the wrong way.

He asked under what rules these employees were terminated. The AdvocateGeneral said that two director generals of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority recruited employees under the 1998 Act.

He said that recruitments could not be made under the Act as no advertisements were made for the posts. Justice Munib asked if there were any rules of the Balochistan Coastal Development Authority. The Advocate General responded that so far no rules and regulations had been made. The Chief Justice remarked that no employee could be terminated without framing rules. The court also ordered the department to take action against concerned DGs of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority. The court ordered the department to frame rules and dismissed the appeal.