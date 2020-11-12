close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
November 12, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar okays electric buses in Lahore

November 12, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given approval to ply green electric buses with the direction to complete the relating matters at the earliest. Presiding over a meeting at his office, the CM asked the transport department to submit comprehensive recommendations. These buses will ply on 103-kilometre-long six different routes in Lahore while the service will also be introduced in other cities.

