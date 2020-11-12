Purpose of Karachi operation was to target Maryam: Zubair

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and spokesman for the party supremo Nawaz Sharif Muhammad Zubair said his family is facing a difficult situation after standing by the narrative of the party.

Speaking in a private news channel talk show, Muhammad Zubair said Nawaz Sharif is sticking on the narrative that institutions are crossing their limits. He alleged that the purpose of the Karachi episode was to target Maryam Nawaz. He said it must be ascertained whether the sector commander did the operation on his own or he received orders from Islamabad.

Muhammad Zubair said Karachi operation was a big incident. He said the main thing to ascertain is that whether the prime minister knew about it. He said the prime minister was informed about the incident after a week. He said the prime minister must come to the Parliament to give a statement on the whole incident. He said if the prime minister did not know about the operation, then he is a useless PM.

Nawaz Sharif’s spokesman said the PPP is of the view that the premier knew about Karachi operation. He said two institutions were allowed to clash in the knowledge of the premier. He said the problem must not end here.

He went on to say that we are living in a fascist regime. He alleged that he was being threatened through different tactics for following the narrative of PML-N for the last two years.