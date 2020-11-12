PPP demands PM’s resignation after Karachi incident report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers for hatching up a conspiracy to cause clash between police and the security forces.

“If no action is taken then PPP will also ask Supreme Court to declare them disqualified.” said Deputy Secretary Information PPP Palwasha Khan while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday at the PPP media office.

Palwasha said if Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had not been in contact on this sensitive issue then a big crisis could have been emerged.

She said that now the report on the issue has been released which displays Imran Khan as a national villain. “If Imran Khan continues to refuse resigning then the people will drag him out of the Prime Minister House,” she said.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif is an aggrieved party in this case and if he rejects this report, he has the right to do so,” she said, adding that Sindh government inquiry report will also be out soon. “Imran Khan and his coterie of conspirators were exposed and this report proved them liar and conspirator. Imran had alleged that the people who abducted the IG Sindh were Indian and Israelis. This amounts to disrespect of our national institutions,” she said.