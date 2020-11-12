PN attends multilateral exercise in Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiqar, with embarked helicopter, visited Port Aksaz (Turkey) to participate in Exercise Mavi Balina 2020, 5th PN-TN Bilateral Exercise Turgutreis-V and Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with Turkish Navy. Upon arrival at Port Aksaz, PNS Zulfiqar was extended warm welcome by Turkish Naval authorities reflective of brotherly relations between the two countries. Mavi Balina-2020 is a multilateral maritime exercise in which ships and aircraft of Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Romania and the United States also participated.

The exercise was designed to further strengthen mutual learning, experience sharing and to enhance interoperability between participating navies. The exercise was conducted in three phases, i.e harbour, sea and analysis/closing phase under stringent COVID-19 protocols.

During stay at Aksaz, Commanding Officer PNS Zulfiqar called on senior naval officials and dignitaries including Rear Admiral I. Kurtulus Sevinc and Flag Officer Commanding Aksaz Naval Base. During the interactions, Commanding Officer Pakistan Navy Ship conveyed well wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff for the people of Turkey in general and Turkish Navy in particular. The Commanding Officer also expressed condolences over loss of precious lives during Izmir earthquake.