‘Privatisation of all entities unconstitutional’

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of Senate and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said that the privatisation of all entities, that have been created and functioning under a federal statute, is unconstitutional as the approval for the said privatisation has not been taken from the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

“Article 154, Constitution, 1973, provides that CCI shall formulate and regulate policies in relation to matters in Part-II of the Federal Legislative List and shall exercise supervision and control over related institutions,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Raza Rabbani said the privatisation of the Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) and Roosevelt Hotel, along with other such institutions, is unconstitutional as the federal cabinet cannot substitute the CCI as mandated in the Constitution, 1973, for according approval. He said the federal government can, after approval of the CCI, privatise only the PSM and not the 19000 acres of land that is a part and parcel of the PSM.

He said the 19000 acres of land at the time and inception of the PSM were acquired by the federal government from the Sindh government for the establishment of the PSM. “The said land cannot be utilised for any other purposes without a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the government of Sindh,” he said.

In actual fact the privatisation of the PSM, he said, is an attempt to take control of the 19000 acres of land and use it for commercial and housing societies’ purposes. “This is yet another attempt like the Island Authority by the federal government, to take control of the resources of the province of Sindh, in order to meet the exorbitant federal expenditures and loans that the government has taken without taking Parliament into confidence,” he said.

Rabbani said the federal government continues to retrench employees of the PSM by misusing certain verbal observations, made by a Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, while hearing an appeal against the promotion of an employee. “Such steps of misusing institutions by the federal government are condemned,” he said.