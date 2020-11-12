Lahoreâ€™s air remains â€˜very unhealthyâ€™

LAHORE: The air quality in the provincial metropolis remained "very unhealthy" and as per the data of US Embassy the Cityâ€™s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday was 203.

Meanwhile, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has raised questions on the authenticity of the AQI data provided by private contributors except the EPD. In this regard, EPA organised a training workshop for journalist regarding the air quality monitoring stationsâ€™ working and its AQI measurement procedures here on Wednesday at EPA head office. EPA Punjab LAB Deputy Director Shukat Hayat chaired the event and a large number of environment beat reporters participated in it.

Shukat Hayat presented a detailed presentation regarding the AQI measurements and briefed the media personnel on how actually AQI data is being collected. He briefed that every country has its own air quality index, corresponding to different national air quality standards which are based on the lowest achievable emission rate rather than exclusive concern for human health. He said the AQI is being monitored on 24 hours average basis as per the international recommendation as the 24 hour-based data is more reliable than the two-hour or one hour average.

Furthermore, he explained that AQI can increase due to increase of air emissions during peak hours and due to stagnant air often caused by temperature inversion or low wind speed due to which air pollutants remain present in local area leading to high concentration of pollutants at that particular space and time.

He also said that the private air monitoring devicesâ€™ accuracy is questionable as they detect even steam as particulate matter and report false reading.