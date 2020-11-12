KP businessmen want work on CASA-1000 power project expedited

PESHAWAR: Highlighting the significance of Central Asia, South-Asia (CASA-1000) power project, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen on Wednesday stressed the need to expedite work on the project as it would help fulfill the growing energy requirements as well as ensure availability of electricity to industries at subsidised rates.

The members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) were speaking at a meeting with ambassador of Tajikistan, Ismatullo Nasredin, here. Led by its president Sherbaz Bilour, the SCCI delegation was comprised of Senior Vice-President Manzoor Elahi and former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi.

A communique said the two sides discussed hurdles to trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan and agreed to make joint efforts to remove impediments to strengthen mutual economic and trade ties. Sherbaz Bilour underscored the importance of CASA-1000 project, which would not only help to address the increasing energy needs, but also ensure availability of electricity at the lowest rates. The SCCI chief added that the CASA-1000 between Central Asian countries and Pakistan was a unique example to improve relations in the energy sector.