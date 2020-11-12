Sindh to establish AML directorate

KARACHI: The Sindh government has constituted a three-member committee to firm up proposals for the establishment of Directorate of Anti-Money Laundering and Terror Financing at the Sindh Home Department.

According to the announcement, the committee would submit the recommendations regarding policy contours for the establishment of the said directorate at the Home Department, Sindh, to address the issues of money laundering and terror financing. After the approval of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Shah notified the committee. The special secretary of Sindh Home Department would head the committee as its chairman with secretary finance Sindh and additional secretary Sindh Services and General Administration as the members.

The process has been started to curb money laundering and terror financing in line with the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) recommendations. According to the Terms of the Reference, (ToRs), the committee will firm up proposals and provide a roadmap for human resource requirements within 30 days.