Thu Nov 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2020

Court grants bail to PML-N workers

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
November 12, 2020

TAKHT BHAI: The judicial magistrate granted bail to the workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who were arrested in connection with a scuffle with PTI supporters here. It was learnt that the workers of PML-N and PTI scuffled with each other over the inauguration of a natural gas project in Jalala. The police had arrested PML-N workers after registering cases against them. The arrested PML-N workers included former counillor Abdul Rahman, Muslim Youth Wing Mardan president Saqib Ali Khan, Sajid Nisar, Hayat Khan and Sajjad Ali. They were produced in the court of judicial magistrate that ordered their release on bail. However, the court did not grant bail to Hayat Khan, the driver of Member Provincial Assembly Jamshed Khan Mohmand, and sent him to jail.

