KP Pavilion attracts crowds at expo

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) Pavilion attracted a large number of visitors including foreigners, who evinced keen interest in the cultural and traditional handicrafts displayed at the ongoing weeklong Lok Virsa Expo.

Artisans from across the KP, including Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur Swabi, Charsadda, Mansehra, Peshawar, Chitral and elsewhere have erected stalls that displayed the cultural and traditional handicrafts and music, said a press release on Wednesday.

Also, the organisers, owners of stalls and visitors were seen strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the spread of Covid-19 virus.

Wearing face masks and hand wash with sanitizers had been made compulsory for the entry of visitors to the exhibition.

Many visitors turned up to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion that displayed handicrafts including Swati Shawls, Kalash, Khadar, embroidery, Taghar work, Bannu Royal Khaadi, stone carving, Peshawari caps and chapal, wax painting, metal work, wood carving, artwork, calligraphy, ring making, sitar making, Chitrali Patti, Gandhara Art, Drooza chappal, Sarghashay, Charsadda chappal, maizaray work, Karawa work, Sarkha, Dandas, Parunay, pottery work, Qehwa, blacksmith work, Hazara Jisti Shawl and Moti work and cultural items and jewellry made of copper and stone. Traditional dances were performed and folk music with rabab mangay also played to entertain visitors and tourists at the expo.

A grand musical night will also be arranged on November 14 in which the artistes from KP would perform cultural and traditional music.