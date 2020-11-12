JI wants probe into torture, teargas shelling on Bajaur students

KHAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami, Bajaur chapter, on Wednesday condemned the torture and teargas shelling on the students of Governor’s Model School in Khar and demanded an impartial probe into the incident.Speaking at a press conference here, JI district chief Haji Sardar Khan said that police resorted to torture and teargas shelling on innocent students of the school for no reasons.Flanked by Maulana Waheed Gul, Qari Abdul Majeed and other JI office-bearers, he said that the police highhandedness had sent a wave of resentment among the parents of the students and general public in the district.The JI activists said that students were holding a peaceful protest for their but they subjected to severe torture and inhuman treatment by the police.

They held the provincial minister for education responsible for the strategic incident as he was chairman of the school committee.They said that parents of students were not taken into confidence despite the protest movement launched by the students for their rights.They demanded the district administration and provincial government order an impartial probe into the incident and award punishment to the responsible officials.