PTI lawmaker Gandapur objects to recruitment

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Faisal Amin Gandapur has written to the Wafaqi Mohtasib objecting to the appointment of two Class-IV employees in his native Dera Ismail Khan on the grounds that one belonged to Punjab and the other to another district, Tank.

In a letter accompanied by the relevant documents addressed to the Wafaqi Mohtasib head office in Islamabad, he took the plea that it was illegal to recruit Class-IV employees such as a Naib Qasid hailing from another district and court rulings were available in such cases.

Talking to The News, he pointed out that locals are preferred in such appointments as these are low-paid jobs and outsiders can hardly manage to run their houses if they are from another district or province.

Faisal Amin Gandapur was elected MPA from Dera Ismail Khan in the July 2018 general election. He had returned home from France where he lived for years and joined politics on the urging of his family. His elder brother Ali Amin Gandapur is a federal minister.

In his letter, Faisal Amin Gandapur noted that Amarul Hasan, son of Ghulam Abbas, resident of Hakim Lak village, Post Office and Tehsil Darya Khan, district Bhakkar, belonged to Punjab and still he was recruited as Naib Qasid in the regional office of Wafaqi Mohtasib in Dera Ismail Khan in violation of practice and rules. He added that this candidate’s domicile certificate says his domicile has been Punjab since his birth.

The other candidate identified by the PTI lawmaker is Muhammad Younas, son of Haji Haider Khan, a resident of Abi Zar village, Post Office Gul Imam, Tehsil and District Tank, which is adjacent to Dera Ismail and South Waziristan district. Both the appointments were made by the Wafaqi Mohtasib head office in Islamabad in early November. Faisal Amin Gandapur argued that Class-IV employees are always from the district where the job is available. “As per my knowledge, BPS-1 (Class-IV) cannot be taken from other districts, let alone from another province,” he maintained. He said the Mohtasib office is supposed to provide relief to the public. He said he was waiting for a reply from the Wafaqi Mohtasib office to address his concerns.