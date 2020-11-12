Experts for adopting SOPs to contain viral diseases

MARDAN: Experts here on Wednesday emphasised the need for adopting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control spread of viral diseases.

The Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Mardan had organised the daylong workshop titled “Infection Prevention and Control”.

Dean/Chief Executive Office (CEO) Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil, Medical Director Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali, Hospital Director Dr Tariq Mahmood, doctors, surgeons and others attended the workshop.

Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) Dr Syed Fazle Hadi participated in the workshop through the video link. He welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of practicing hygiene related SOPs to prevent spread of infectious diseases among patients and healthcare workers. Dr Syed Fazle Hadi stressed washing hands properly while attending patients to contain infections. He said that the second wave of Covid-19 had started and it was the crucial moment to educate health workers to reduce the risk of transmitting the infection.

Consultant Microbiologist and Head of Infection Prevention and Control at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre Lahore Dr Altaf Ahmad said that use of antibiotics had reached an alarming stage, calling for focusing on prevention and hygiene. He said that Pakistan topped the list of countries prescribing and using antibiotics. Dr Altaf Ahmad said that a 65 percent increase was recorded in use of antibiotics in Pakistan from 2000 to 2015.