Ex-JI minister likely to join PPP

CHAKDARA: The Jamaat-e-Islami stalwart and former finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzaffar Said, is likely to part ways with his party and join the Pakistan People’s Party.

Sources told The News on Wednesday that the PPP senior leadership had contacted the JI former leader and invited him to join the PPP.

They said that most likely Muzaffar Said would join the PPP as he was busy in consultation with the close relatives, friends and well-wishers.

The sources added that he would join the PPP soon after he gets a nod from the family and friends.