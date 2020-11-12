PML-N set to hold rally tomorrow

MINGORA: Member National Assembly Dr Ebadullah on Wednesday claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would hold historic public gathering in Swat on November 13 (tomorrow).

“The government is busy in creating hurdles to their political public gathering at Grassi Ground in Mingora on November 13,” Dr. Ebadullah told reporters here. The leadership of PML-N including Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would address the gathering, he added.

“We are thankful to Peshawar High Court for issuing directives to the administration to issue no objection certificate (NOC) for public gathering. It is strange that Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a political gathering at Grassi Ground on Friday. And today the administration is telling us about terror threats and the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

He accused the federal government of pre-poll rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan elections. “Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Zulfi Bukhari are busy in running election campaigns despite the orders issued by election commission and Chief Court Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said, adding that the nation would not accept rigged elections at any cost, he alleged.

He appealed to the masses to participate in the November 13 public gathering for the sake of civil supremacy, rule of law, and spirit of democracy.

Earlier, Deputy Secretary PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fazal Rahman moved the Peshawar High Court Mingora bench to seek permission for holding public gatherings. The bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar, after hearing the parties’ representatives, issued directives to the administration to issue NOC to the PML -N leadership to hold a rally on November 13.