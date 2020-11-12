tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Albayrak Waste Management Company conducted a special cleanliness operation in the walled colony on Egerton Road on Wednesday. The sanitary workers ensured sprinkling of lime followed by manual sweeping in the area. Albayrak deployed a mini dumper for waste collection in the colony. Albayrak team while distributing awareness brochures sensitised the locals about significance of cleanliness and measures against smog and COVID-19. The citizens were requested to wear face masks to protect themselves from the pandemic and pollution.