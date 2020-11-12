NIH, IPH to ink MOU

LAHORE:National Institute of Health (NIH) would extend cooperation to the Institute of Public Health (IPH), in expanding diagnostic as well as research and training facilitates in the institute. IPH would be declared Provincial Wing of NIH for testing and other purposes for which a MoU would be inked between the institutions very soon. It was announced in a meeting held with the Chief Executive National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, Maj-Gen Dr Aamir Ikram and Chairman Board of Management, IPH, Lt-Gen. (r) Khalid Maqbool, here at IPH on Wednesday.