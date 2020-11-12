close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
Witness testifies in Paragon case

Lahore

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam by 25 November. The court adjourned the hearing after recording statement of a prosecution witness. According to the reference details, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon Housing scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.

