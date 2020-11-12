Arguments sought on plea of kilns body

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Wednesday asked the counsel for Brick Kilns Association for arguments on the maintainability of its petition challenging closure of the kilns in Punjab province to control smog.

The provincial environment department had ordered the closure of brick kilns from Nov 7 to Dec 31. The association’s counsel argued before the court that the closure of the kilns for a long period would amount to depriving a large number of poor workers of their livelihood. He requested the court to restrain the government from taking action against brick kilns.

Justice Ayesha A Malik observed that not only the government but all segments of society needed to adopt measures to control smog. The judge observed that some owners of the brick kilns had conceded the government’s direction and submitted their affidavits. She asked the counsel as to how the association could agitate the matter after undertakings given by its members. The judge adjourned the hearing till Thursday (today) for arguments on the maintainability of the petition.