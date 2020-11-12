Orange Train, Metro bus stations security

LAHORE:The CCPO directed the SP Dolphin to review the security of Orange Train and Metro Bus terminals. SP Dolphin formed a special squad of Police Response Unit of 15 teams to their duties at all stations of 27.1km of Orange Train in terms of timing of Orange Train and Metro Bus. The Dolphin Squad and PRU will make snap checking at the Orange Train and Metro Bus Terminal and special halting points have been set up for snap checking on the entire route. Bilateral halting points have been set up at all the stations. Halt points and hotspots have also been identified at commercial areas and mega shopping centres. Underground stations will also be monitored on the route of the Orange Train.