Disorder in PA over farmers’ issue

LAHORE:The Punjab Assembly session on the third consecutive day plunged into complete disorder over farmers’ issue.

The opposition slammed the government for constantly snubbing the voice and rights of the farmers. Former Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-N senior leader Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the beginning of the session on a point of order took up the issue related to the wheat price and stated the federal government was not implementing this decision which was disrespect to the house. Syed Hassan Murtaza of PPP on the occasion demanded setting up of Farmers Chambers of Commerce and demanded the government take all measures to facilitate the growers. During the speech of Law Minister Raja Basharat, the opposition once again tried to interrupt him which also resulted in disorder. When the situation was getting tensed further, the speaker prorogued the session.