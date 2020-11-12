LDA office bans entry of visitors without face mask

LAHORE:In view of the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, entry of citizens without wearing face masks has been prohibited in LDA office, Johar Town and all the officers, employees, visitors and applicants have been asked to strictly abide by the SOPs.

Lahore Development Authority Director General on Wednesday directed for taking all possible measures for preventing spread of corona besides strictly enforcing SOPs and cleaning and disinfecting the office building on daily basis. On the DG’s direction, Additional Director General Headquarters Farqaleet Meer inspected various parts of the LDA office and reviewed the implementation of SOPs. Wearing face masks had been made compulsory for all applicants visiting the LDA office and One Window Cell. Citizens visiting the office have been directed to follow SOPs against corona. For this purpose, awareness advertisements have been put up at various places.

Arrangements for hand washing have been provided at various places in the office. The visitors had also been instructed to maintain a social distance and marks for standing in queue placed on the floor for maintaining social distance. Sanitizers have been provided at different sites and disinfection tunnels kept operational. The disinfection work of LDA Office in Johar Town had been resumed, office building was washed and disinfectants were being sprayed.