Impersonator arrested

LAHORE:Nawankot investigation police claimed to have arrested a man on the allegation of extorting money from the citizens on the pretext of getting them recruited in Railways Department. The accused, identified as Yousaf Kazmi, impersonated as chairman of inter-religious district committee and used to issue fake recruitment letters.

MAN helD: Green Town investigation police arrested one Assad Khaliq for killing his 26-year-old wife Zonira three months ago. The accused used to forbid Zonira from seeing her parents and exchange hot words in this regard. On the day of the incident, he shot her to death and tried to paint the murder as suicide.